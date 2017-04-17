Firefighters rescue cat during house fire in Slough

Firefighters had to rescue a cat after a fire broke out at a house in Slough this morning.

Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene in Lismore Park at about 8.50am after a cooker caught fire on the ground floor.

The occupants managed to evacuate the house but firefighters had to go back in to save the animal which was upstairs.

The crews used breathing apparatus, two hose reels and thermal imaging equipment while they tackled the fire.

Nobody was hurt but the kitchen was badly damaged while the ground floor suffered smoke damage.