Two men sentenced following ‘drug-fuelled crime spree’ in Slough

Two men have been sentenced following a ‘drug-fuelled crime spree’ in Slough last month.

Gurvinder Mann, 37, of Aylesbury Crescent, Slough, and Shane Cooper, 26, of no fixed address, both pleaded guilty on April 10 at Reading Crown Court and were sentenced at the same court on the same day.

Offences included burglary, theft, possession of an imitation firearm and resisting arrest.

The pair were charged on March 9.

Mann was given a 20 month suspended sentence and ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work for one count of theft, one count of attempted burglary, possession of an imitation firearm, theft from a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Cooper was sentenced to 30 months in prison for one count of dwelling burglary, one count of theft, possession of an imitation firearm and attempted burglary.

Police Constable Ryan Elliott, investigating officer, of Slough CID, said: “Cooper and Mann both went on a drug-fuelled crime spree overnight between March 8 and 9.

“At around 1am on March 9, armed with an imitation firearm (which later was confirmed as a cigarette lighter) Cooper and Mann scared an 18-year-old man into handing over cash near Shaggy Calf Lane and Boarderside.

“At 3.20am they attempted to burgle a business premises in Bath Road, Chalvey. They caused damage which would cost around £2,000 to repair before making off empty-handed.

“At around that time on the same road Mann also stole money from a parked car.

“The pair who at the time were feeding habits of both heroin and crack cocaine were chased through the streets of Slough and Cooper was detained in Pursers Court.

“Mann was detained at Baylis Park and then he fought with police and verbally abused them in a bid to resist arrest.

“Cooper was also charged with an additional burglary of a residential property in Lancaster Avenue, Slough, on December 19 when he stole electronic items and jewellery.”