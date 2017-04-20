Criminal Behaviour Order handed to man reguarly found 'heavily intoxicated' in Slough

Complaints over anti-social behaviour and street drinking has led to a 37-year-man being issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in Slough.

Marcin Borkowski, of no fixed address, was given the order at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 10.

It will last one year and a breach of the order could result in up to five years in prison.

Borkowski accepted the CBO after pleading guilty to breaching a Community Protection Notice on Sunday, April 8.

The notice was originally issued in October 2016 after he was continuing to be found heavily intoxicated with the Farnham Road area – an alcohol exclusion zone.

The community had made complaints related to street drinking, such as noise, littering and urinating.

Borkowski breached the notice in November 2016.

The CBO prevents him from being intoxicated within a defined geographical area, including Farnham Road, Godolphin Playing Fields and Baylis Park.

He must also attend appointments to address alcohol abuse and his lack of housing.

Police Constable Ian Whitlock, neighbourhood officer for the area, said: “I am pleased that the court issued this order.

“For some time now the local community have highlighted street drinking as a community issue.

“I hope others who behave like Borkowski will also take heed of the order that has been granted.

“I hope this will give reassurance to the community that we do take their concerns seriously and will take robust steps and use appropriate legislation to address those concerns.”