Police appeal after 5kg bag of salt is thrown off motorway bridge onto van below

A 5kg bag of salt smashed through the windscreen of a van on the M4 after it was pushed off a footbridge in what the police have called a ‘reckless and stupid’ act.

A 40-year-old man was driving along the motorway in Langley between junction 5 and 6 on Tuesday at about 3.30pm.

He saw a group of two or three young people, possibly teenagers, on bicycles carrying a large object on a bridge over the road and then rest it on a railing.

One of the group then pushed it off the bridge and it collided with the victim’s vehicle, hitting the window and causing substantial damage.

Fortunately, the driver was able to pull the vehicle onto the hard shoulder. He was not injured during the collision.

The object thrown was found to have been a 5kg bag of rock salt.

No arrests have been made and police are now appealing for witness or anyone with information.

PC Callum Brown, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “This reckless and stupid act could have had extremely serious consequences, and it is very fortunate that the driver of the vehicle which was hit was uninjured and was able to safely pull over to the hard shoulder.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was driving on the motorway at the time and saw a group of two or three teenagers on bicycles on or near the footbridge.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 43170112081 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.