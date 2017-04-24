Police hunt escaped prisoner with links to Slough

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information on an escaped prisoner who has links to Slough.

James Delahoyde, 40, was last seen at HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire at 8.15pm on Friday.

He is described as white, slim, about 6ft tall, with receding dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen it is believed he was wearing dark trousers and a dark long-sleeved top.

Delahoyde was in prison for drug offences.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simone Marples, said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information regarding James’ whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“If you see James or know where he is please call 999, or call 101 with any other information quoting reference 65 (22/4).

“James has links to Slough but we would also ask residents in Buckinghamshire to be vigilant and please keep an eye out for him.

“We would ask that you do not approach James, instead contact police as soon as possible.

“If you don’t want to speak to police directly you can always call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”