More than 3,000 emergency food supplies handed out by Slough Foodbank last year

Almost 1,000 children were given emergency food supplies by Slough Foodbank last year as a study shows that foodbank figures across the UK are not decreasing.

Slough Foodbank handed out 3,097 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis in 2016, with 982 going to children.

The top reasons for foodbank referral in the town were benefit delay (23 per cent), low income (17 per cent) and benefit change (14 per cent).

In the past year people have donated 43 tonnes of food to Slough Foodbank, which has run with the help of more than 100 volunteers.

Slough gave out three less emergency supplies in 2016 than in 2015. The latest statistics released by The Trussell Trust foodbank network shows UK figures have remained much the same year-on-year.

Sue Sibany-King, Slough Foodbank manager, said: “The figures for the last financial year are almost the same as the previous year. We at Slough Foodbank would like to see a significant drop in the number of people needing to access emergency food in Slough, and across the whole of the UK.

“Food poverty, caused by financial difficulties due to benefit delays and changes, as well as low incomes, should not be an acceptable face of 2017 Britain.

“Anybody could find themselves in need of the foodbank. Every week people are referred to us after being hit by something unavoidable – such as illness, a delay in a benefit payment or an unexpected bill – which means food is simply unaffordable.

“It really is only with the community’s support that we’re able to provide vital emergency help when it matters most, and we hope that one day there will be no need for us in Slough.

“Until that day comes, we will continue to offer the best possible service to help local people facing a crisis.

“Thank you so much to everyone in Slough and the surrounding area who already donate time, food and money to help local people. If you’re not already involved, we’d love to hear from you.”

As well as emergency food, the service also provides essentials like washing powder, nappies and sanitary products.

The foodbank is always on the lookout for businesses, organisations and individuals to help fund its work. Visit https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/sloughfoodbank to get involved.