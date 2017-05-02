Suspended sentence for teenage drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine

A teenage drug dealer from Slough was handed a suspended prison sentence on Thursday.

Alisha Mann, of Bryant Avenue, was arrested on September 26 after police officer witnessed her doing a drug deal on a canal towpath near Newbury Football Club.

When the 19-year-old was arrested, she was found to be concealing five deals of heroin and two deals of crack cocaine within her clothing.

A search of the area she had been sitting in found a further 35 deals of heroin and crack cocaine and a bundle of cash worth £640 — believed to be the proceeds of selling drugs.

Mann was charged on February 17 and pleaded guilty to drugs offences at Reading Magistrates' Court on March 6.

On Thursday, she was sentenced at Reading Crown Court to a total of one year and eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

The sentence included 20 months for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug (heroin), 20 months for possession with intent to supply (cocaine) and a one-week sentence for possession of cannabis, all to run concurrently.

Mann was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and the £640 was forfeited under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Investigating officer PC Jamie Hanks, from Newbury Police Station, said: “This is a clear case of county-line drug dealing, where a gang from London were operating in Newbury. I believe that Mann got involved in this through naivety, attracted by the opportunity to make quick money before going to university. Throughout her short drug-dealing career, she was aware of the seriousness of dealing class A drugs and the consequences."