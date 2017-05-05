Conservative Paul Kelly wins Haymill and Lynch Hill by-election

Cheers of delight were heard from Tory councillors as Paul Kelly was announced the winner of yesterday's (Thursday) Haymill and Lynch Hill by-election for Slough Borough Council.

Cllr Kelly, who is also a South Bucks District councillor won his seat with 1036 votes followed by Labour's Jemma Davis with 899 votes.

Liberal Democrat candidate Gary Griffin's secured 129 votes followed by independent candidate Paul Janik with 52.

In the early hours of this morning (Friday) Cllr Anna Wright (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) screamed in excitement and darted in excitement to colleagues after sneaking a peak at separated ballot piles.

Shortly before the result was announced at Slough Borough Council's Bath Road headquarters Slough's Conservative Group leader Cllr Wal Chahal (Con, Upton) let out a long and jubilant yes.

Newly elected Cllr Kelly said he was 'really overwhelmed' with his victory.

He paid tribute to former Haymill and Lynch Hill councillor Darren Morris, who died in February this year aged 48.

He said he wants to continue Cllr Morris' work on fighting for affordable homes and tackling Slough’s homelessness.

"A lot of councillors don't understand what affordable means.

"We need to make sure we have affordable housing, and the right type of housing as well."

When asked if he would be able to juggle his roles as a Slough Borough and South Bucks District councillor, the father-of-two said: “I can manage both quite comfortably.”

Cllr Chahal described a bittersweet feeling, as he remembered his colleague and friend Cllr Morris.

“We’re happy and sad altogether,” he said before saying that Cllr Morris was congratulating them all from heaven.

“We’re happy to have another Conservative in the family who we know will work hard.”

In total 2125 ballots were counted from yesterday’s election, 9 of which were spoiled.

Voter turnout was 30% compared to 29.8% in the 2016 Haymill and Lynch Hill by-election and 54% in 2015.