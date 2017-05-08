Drugs, cash and dogs seized following police raid at Slough address

Police have seized drugs, cash and dogs from an address in Slough following a raid.
On April 28, officers executed a warrant at about 6pm under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the address in Garrard Road.
Officers found and seized an estimated £8,000 in cash, a large quantity of cannabis and a small quantity of class A drugs and paraphernalia.
Thames Valley Police also seized two dogs, which it suspected to be prohibited breeds; a Pit Bull type and a Dogo Argentino type.
Two men aged 22, a 21-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, all from Slough, were arrested at the property on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and other drug offences.
They have all now been released under investigation.
