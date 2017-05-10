The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5. Fire service rewrites Bruce Springsteen song to offer safety advice

A music video with a serious safety message has been released by the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

You Can't Stop the Fire features staff from across the organisation, including the crew at Maidenhead Fire Station, putting their musical talents to good use and performing the song to the tune of Bruce Springsteen classic Dancing in the Dark.

4. Labour announces Slough candidate for general election

An ex-mayor described as a ‘seasoned campaigner’ has been selected as the Labour Party’s candidate for Slough in the upcoming general election.

Labour’s South-East regional office announced Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who was born in Slough, as their choice to try and succeed Fiona Mactaggart MP.

3. Slough site manager jailed over death of woman crushed by falling window frames

A site manager from Slough has been jailed after a woman walking past a construction site was crushed to death by three falling window frames weighing more than half a ton.

Lawyer, Amanda Telfer, 43, died on Thursday, 30 August 2012, in Mayfair when the large unsecured frames toppled over.

2. Absolutely Ten Pin bowling centre to close after seven years

After opening its doors seven years ago, the Absolutely Ten Pin bowling centre in Salt Hill Park closed its doors on Sunday.

The bowling centre shut because leisure provider Slough Community Leisure’s (SCL) contract with Slough Borough Council (SBC) expires at the end of May.

1. Drugs, cash and dogs seized following police raid at Slough address

Police have seized drugs, cash and dogs from an address in Slough following a raid.

On April 28, officers executed a warrant at about 6pm under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the address in Garrard Road.

Officers found and seized an estimated £8,000 in cash, a large quantity of cannabis, a small quantity of class A drugs, paraphernalia and two dogs, thought to be illegal breeds.