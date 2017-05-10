‘Kind and loving’ grandmother died after being hit by lorry crossing Slough road, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind and loving’ grandmother who was knocked over and killed by a skip lorry in Slough.

Gurcharan Kaur Basra, 69, of Sherborne Close, Poyle, had been trying to cross Wellington Street during the morning rush hour on Friday, December 2, when she was hit by a lorry on the westbound carriageway.

An inquest into her death took place at Reading Town Hall today (Wednesday).

Darren Cox, who was behind the wheel of the lorry, told the court he had been driving along the A4 towards Chalvey at about 8.50am when he hit traffic and came to a halt at a set of traffic lights near Tesco Extra.

After about six seconds, with the lights still green, he pulled away but soon felt a bump.

He said: “I looked in the mirror and could see the person lying in the road. I don’t know what I could have done differently to stop this awful thing happening.”

The court heard that the 69-year-old pedestrian had been seen ‘scurrying’ towards the crossing and had crossed the road from an angle before she reached the lights.

She was hit by the lorry’s front right hand side before being dragged beneath it.

Ambulance crews tried to resuscitate her on the roadside and took her to Wexham Park Hospital but she sadly died of multiple injuries.

Gurcharan Kaur’s daughter, Sarbjit Basra, said: “Our mother was a kind and loving mother and grandmother.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss and may she now be at peace with our father.”

Tony Reading, Thames Valley Police’s forensic collision investigator, said the mother-of-three had been trying to cross an area where she had ‘no hope of salvation’.

He told the court: “I completely understand that your mum had a split second to make that decision and unfortunately she made the wrong one.”

The victim’s family thanked members of the public, paramedics and police officers for their support and help throughout the tragic incident.

Coroner Peter Bedford recorded a verdict that the Poyle resident had died as a result of a road traffic collision.