Fire crews called to four fires in the open in 20 minutes

A fire station manager has issued a warning about deliberately setting fires in the countryside after crews were sent to deal with four fires in the open in a 20 minute period yesterday (Wednesday).

At 8.53pm, crews from Windsor and Wokingham Road were called to a fire in Ufton Nervet before just six minutes later Slough firefighters were called to a small fire under a bench in Monksfield Way, Slough, and found a pushchair alight.

Three minutes later a fire was reported in a wooded area in Calcot and at 9.12pm a crew from Langley was called to a fire in the open in Horton Road, Datchet.

Station manager Pete Farmer, Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service prevention team manager, said: “Fortunately all of these fires were contained effectively by our crews – but it is worth reminding people that these fires can easily spread and pose real danger.

“There may also be unseen hazards nearby, such as aerosol cans, paint canisters and other chemicals.

“That is danger to our firefighters, but also everyone in the community – and it can be a drain on vital resources.

“If you see a fire in the countryside, however small, call 999 immediately. Please help support your fire and rescue service by reporting anyone acting irresponsibly or carelessly with fire in the countryside.”