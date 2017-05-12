Final list of candidates announced to stand in Slough at general election

Five candidates are set to contest the Slough constituency seat in the general election on June 8.

The Labour Party’s Tan Dhesi, Independent Paul Janik, Liberal Democrat Tom McCann, UKIP’s Karen Perez and Conservative Mark Rich Egner Vivis will all stand to become the town’s MP.

Fiona Mactaggart, who had held the seat since 1997, announced last month she would not be running for re-election, saying: "I have decided to give someone else a chance to do the wonderful job which I have been privileged to hold for so long."

The Slough count will take place after polls close at 10pm at Montem Leisure Centre in Montem Lane.