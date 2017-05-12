Police issue advice after spike in tool thefts from vans

Police have reported 13 vans have been targeted for their tools in Slough and Cippenham in a three week period – with five vans broken into overnight yesterday and today.

Thames Valley Police has issued advice for van owners and Detective Constable Natasha Gidda said: “We have recently seen a spike in vans being targeted by thieves across the area for their tools.

“Vehicle criminals are opportunists, and you can help to prevent vehicle-related crime by taking simple security measures.

“We urge people to take note and share our advice to stop more people becoming victim to this crime.”

Thames Valley Police advice to help secure your van and its contents:

Make sure you lock the doors and shut the windows whenever you leave your van unattended

Never leave any valuables visible – keep all possessions out of sight. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your jacket pocket or file left on the seat, a thief may try their luck

Remove tools from your van when left overnight

If removal of tools is not possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secure

Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside. Always park your van in well-lit areas

Engrave or mark tools and their box with your details. This can be down with a UV pen or permanent marker

Fit additional external locks to van doors

If you have any information or have witnessed any incidents, please call Det Con Natasha Gidda on 101 quoting reference 43170136792.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.