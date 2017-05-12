Police issue advice after spike in tool thefts from vans

Police have reported 13 vans have been targeted for their tools in Slough and Cippenham in a three week period – with five vans broken into overnight yesterday and today.
Thames Valley Police has issued advice for van owners and Detective Constable Natasha Gidda said: “We have recently seen a spike in vans being targeted by thieves across the area for their tools.
“Vehicle criminals are opportunists, and you can help to prevent vehicle-related crime by taking simple security measures.
“We urge people to take note and share our advice to stop more people becoming victim to this crime.”
Thames Valley Police advice to help secure your van and its contents:
If you have any information or have witnessed any incidents, please call Det Con Natasha Gidda on 101 quoting reference 43170136792.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
