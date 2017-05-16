The Curve crowned 'best public service building' at award ceremony

The Curve picked up a gong for ‘Best Public Service Building’ at an award ceremony earlier this month.

The £22m library and cultural centre in William Street, which opened its doors in September following a series of delays, picked up the honour at the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Excellence Central Awards.

The project was undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal, a joint venture between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd, and CZWG Architects.

Dharmesh Modi, of Morgan Sindall, scooped the LABC Non-residential Site Agent of the Year award for the firm’s role in the town’s regeneration project.

Bidvest Food Service in Leigh Road was also highly commended at the ceremony held at Hilton Milton Keynes on Friday, May 5.