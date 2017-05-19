New mayor and deputy mayor say thanks at annual meeting

A newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Slough Borough Council (SBC) and fresh cabinet members were announced at the council's annual meeting on Thursday, May 18.

The meeting at The Curve in William Street saw the new Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham) draped in her ceremonial robes after councillors approved her nomination.

Thanking her colleagues, Cllr Shah said: "I feel proud standing here this evening as the Mayor of Slough.

"I would also like to thank all the members of the council and the residents of Slough and also my family."

The mother-of-two added: "I feel proud to say that I'm a strong woman as I had to bring up my children as a single parent.

"I never felt weak," added the teacher, who works at Cippenham's Western House Primary Academy School.

Cllr Shah moved to Slough from South Wales in 2004 and was first elected as a Foxborough councillor in 2012 before being elected in Farnham in 2014 and in 2015.

She added: "Slough has given me a home and an opportunity to be successful."

A London-based Urdu language news crews turned up to film the meeting and interview Cllr Shah.

SBC's former commissioner for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) was elected as Slough's deputy mayor.

He said: "I would like to thank my fellow councillors sitting on both sides of this chamber, all my family and friends for coming out this evening in this weather."

Acknowledging the responsibility of his new role, he said: "I will do my utmost to live up to those expectations and serve this institution and this town to the best of my abilities."

The council's annual meeting also revealed new cabinet members appointed by SBC leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman).

Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) is the new commissioner for housing and Cllr Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) joins the team as commissioner for children, education and families.

Last year's Mayor Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) replaces Cllr Sohal's role as commissioner for regulation and consumer protection.