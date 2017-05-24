The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) £3,000 grant for Slough's Pakistani Welfare Association

A £3,000 grant has been awarded to Slough’s Pakistani Welfare Association (PWA), which will help it expand its services.

The association was supported by Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS) to apply for the grant from Berkshire Community Foundation.

4.) Runners and pooches slog their way through Battersea’s Muddy Dog Challenge

Model David Gandy swapped the runway for a mud-soaked obstacle course on Saturday as he took part in an annual Battersea Dogs & Cats Home event in Windsor Great Park.

The 37-year-old Battersea ambassador completed the Muddy Dog Challenge with his dog Dora, who was adopted from the charity.

3.) Police identify man following sexual assault CCTV appeal

Police have tracked down a man they wanted to speak to in connection with a sexual assault which took place earlier this month.

The assault happened at 10am on a train between Windsor and Slough on Thursday, May 11.

2.) Senior councillor says council cabinet 'does not reflect Slough's diversity'

The newly selected cabinet for Slough Borough Council (SBC) has been slammed for a 'shameful' lack of diversity – an accusation dismissed as 'point scoring' by the council's leader.

At SBC's annual meeting on Thursday, councillors Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke), Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) and Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) were announced as new cabinet members.

1.) Cash stolen during armed robbery at Windsor newsagents

Cash was stolen from a newsagents in Windsor following an armed robbery on Thursday.

Police reported that at 12.45pm, two masked robbers, believed to be male, entered the Best One newsagents in Longmead holding ‘bladed objects’.