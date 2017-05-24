Slough man charged with assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon

A 26-year-old man from Slough has been charged with assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with an incident in Windsor.
Ismail Khan, of Richmond Crescent, was charged on Monday in connection with an incident in Peascod Street at 1.30am on December 11.
He had been arrested on the same day.
Khan will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on June 5.
