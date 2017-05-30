Labour’s Slough candidate Tan Dhesi says town is ‘very close to my heart’

Replacing Labour veteran Fiona Mactaggart is the party’s new candidate Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

The former mayor of Gravesham in Kent and current Gravesham Borough councillor was born and grew up in Slough and expresses a strong affinity with the town.

“Slough is a place that’s very close to my heart, a very special place,” he added.

If elected, Cllr Dhesi, who speaks seven languages, would be one of Britain's first MPs alongside Telford hopeful Kuldip Singh Sahota to wear a turban in the House of Commons.

Although Labour previously replaced women MPs who were standing down with an all-female shortlist, the party has since extended this to include ethnic minority candidates of both sexes.

Out of the 13 replacements for standing down Labour MPs, 10 are women and three ethnic minority men.

Community cohesion, fighting for a strong Brexit deal and housing are some of Mr Dhesi’s top priorities.

“The Tories have presided over the lowest house building numbers since the 1920s,” he said.

“I think a Labour MP should be working in close co-operation with the Labour run council as well as pushing the Government to be building affordable housing.”

Mr Dhesi's selection is not without controversy as critics have pointed out a pending legal appeal regarding the conviction of his mother in India in 2012.

Indian media reports Dalwinder Kaur Dhesi was jailed in relation to a kidnap and forced abortion in Punjab in 2000.

Mr Dhesi said: “I can’t comment on the legal matters.

“I fully support my mother and several others in their fight to clear their names.”

He said that he has an ‘impeccable public record’ and says throughout his 15 years in politics, members have always been aware of the case.