General Election 2017: Meet the Slough candidates

On June 8 the nation will go to the polls to vote in the snap general election.

Campaigning is already well underway and the Express will be providing extensive coverage of our local candidates in the run up to the vote.

Five candidates will stand in Slough to contest the seat which had been held by Fiona Mactaggart since 1997 until she announced she would not be standing for re-election.

The candidates (click the name for full profiles):

Tanmanjeet Dhesi, Labour

Replacing Labour veteran Fiona Mactaggart is the party’s new candidate Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

The former mayor of Gravesham in Kent and current Gravesham Borough councillor was born and grew up in Slough and expresses a strong affinity with the town.

“Slough is a place that’s very close to my heart, a very special place,” he said.

Paul Janik, Independent

Independent candidate Paul Janik is standing to become MP for Slough in next month’s general election.

The 70-year-old from Long Readings Lane stood unsuccessfully in Slough Borough Council's Haymill and Lynch Hill by-election on May 4.

The Express made several attempts to contact Mr Janik but was unable to get a response.

Tom McCann, Liberal Democrat

Charity worker Tom McCann is the Liberal Democrat’s hopeful for Slough.

Mr McCann, who lives in Reading, hopes to challenge what he sees as the Labour Party’s complacency in a safe seat.

“The Labour party seems to be pretty happy to be plodding along and not driving living standards and living environments in the community," he said.

Karen Perez, UKIP

A primary school teacher who wants Britain to withdraw from the EU immediately by repealing the European Communities Act 1972 is standing as UKIP’s Slough candidate.

Karen Perez, who lives in Stoke Poges, says the Conservative Party is negotiating with the EU ‘from a position of weakness’ and withdrawing would strengthen the country.

“The German car manufacturers and French champagne makers will be begging us, because they want to sell to us,” she said

Mark Vivis, Conservative

Conservative parliamentary candidate for Slough Mark Vivis was joined by party members to talk to voters in Slough High Street earlier this month.

The intellectual property solicitor from Amersham was joined by supporters including Slough borough councillors, Windsor MP Adam Afriyie and Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid.

"There's real want for change,” said Mr Vivis. “People are feeling that they're being taken for granted, even neglected by Labour.”