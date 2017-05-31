The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Independent DIY store Mahjacks to close after more than 50 years in Dedworth

An independent DIY store which has been helping residents carry out home improvements in Dedworth for more than 50 years is closing.

Mahjacks opened in Dedworth Road in 1966 and has been run by sisters Pamela Needham and Jackie Wixon-Jones.

4.) Police arrest two men in connection with sexual assault in Langley

Police have arrested two men in connection with a sexual assault in Langley.

The arrest follows an incident which took place at about 2.20am on Sunday.

3.) CCTV camera raises privacy concerns for resident

Concerns about privacy in his neighbourhood have been raised by a resident after a CCTV camera was put up on top of a 30m mast near his Slough home.

Greg Schwab, of Whittaker Road, complained after he saw the camera was pointing into his garden when it was being tested.

2.) Boyzone to play Royal Windsor Racecourse

Boyzone will play a summer gig at the Royal Windsor Racecourse.

The Irish group are set to take to the stage on Saturday, August 26, and tickets are due to go on sale on Friday.

1.) Slough men jailed for role in £6.5 million money laundering case

Four men who helped launder £6.5 million for organised crime gangs will spend 26 years in jail between them.

The group, which included three men from Slough, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday after being convicted the previous day following a four-week trial.