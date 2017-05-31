‘Inattentive’ landlord hit with heavy fine for overcrowded house

A landlord whose property was being used to house multiple tenants without her knowledge has been prosecuted by the council.

Council officers visited 125 The Crescent in Slough in August 2016 and found it being used as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) which was badly overcrowded with no fire safety precautions.

The owner and landlord, Ms Robina Choudhry, had rented the property as a single home to a friend who then left the country.

The property was left to another tenant, who added several lodgers which included a family.

Though having no knowledge of this, Ms Choudhry accepted that, as landlord, she was responsible for the property and everyone who was living in it.

She was fined £750 and told to pay costs of £2,573 after pleading guilty to running an HMO without the required licence at Reading Crown Court on May 12.

Since the initial visit, the property has been completely emptied, refurbished and is now being let as a single family home.

Councillor Arvind Dhaliwal, cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “HMOs form a simple and affordable form of housing for many residents but they are required to be licensed and safe for people who live in them.

“Ms Choudhry was inattentive to her responsibilities as a landlord and ended up with an HMO she neither wanted nor needed.

“Unfortunately being a landlord isn’t something you can just be when you have a spare hour or two, as Ms Choudhry has discovered to her cost.”