Search on to find £1million winning lottery ticket in Slough

A lottery ticket bought in Slough has made its owner an instant millionaire – but the prize has yet to be claimed.

The search is on to find the winning ticket, which won a Lotto Millionaire Raffle prize in the draw on Saturday, May 13.

For every National Lottery line played, players automatically receive a raffle code, with the winning ticket code being ‘TEAL 5121 8531’. The winner has until November 9 to claim the riches.

If the winning ticket is not found, the money will go to lottery funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a Lotto ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone with queries or who believes they have the winning tickets should email help@national-lottery.co.uk or call 0844 338 7551.