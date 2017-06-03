Firefighters rescue 'intoxicated' man who fell asleep with grill on

Firefighters have issued a warning not to cook after drinking after being called to a kitchen fire in Stratfield Road in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to a smoke filled flat at about 4.15am and kicked down the door.

Firefighters said a man inside the flat who was 'intoxicated with alcohol' had fallen asleep with his grill on.

Two fire engines were sent from Slough Fire Station and one came from Langley.

Slough Fire Station watch manager John Ellis described the man as 'pretty drunk' and advised members of the public to 'be careful' and to not cook after drinking.

Paramedics attended to the man at the scene but decided he did not need to be taken to hospital.

The flat itself was not damaged as the fire was contained to the grill area.