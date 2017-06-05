Jail for ‘predatory’ attacker for string of sexual assaults on lone women

An attacker who carried out a string of ‘terrifying’ sexual assaults which included attacks in Slough and Iver has been jailed for 15 years – and police have said there may be more unreported attacks.

Thomas Biggs, 22, of Wraysbury Drive, West Drayton, carried out attacks on lone women around the West Drayton area.

He pleaded guilty on Monday, February 27, to assault by penetration, sexual assault of a female, attempted sexual assault of a female, two counts of attempted kidnap and two counts of robbery at Isleworth Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to a third count of sexual assault in relation to an incident in Uxbridge, which will lie on file.

As well as the prison sentence, he will remain on licence for five years, and the sexual offenders’ register for life.

On April 17, 2016, Biggs attacked a woman as she jogged along the towpath of the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal.

He rode past the victim on a scrambler-type motorbike, before stopping and grabbing her. As she tried to scream, he put his hand over her mouth and he sexually assaulted her when they both fell to the ground before she managed to run away.

Biggs then sexually assaulted a woman on a canal towpath in Iver on June 4, 2016, at about 11am.

In July 2016 he hid in a hedge in West Drayton, before grabbing a woman and attempting to drag her into an alleyway, but the victim fought him off and he ran away.

Later that year, in October, Biggs pushed a woman up against a wall in West Drayton and sexually assaulted her, trying to remove her skirt and underwear.

He then threw her to the ground and committed serious sexual assault, before stealing her handbag and cycling away. The victim’s husband later called the phone which had been stolen, and received a text message reply from Biggs.

The final attack happened the same month, as a woman walked home from the gym in Uxbridge. As she walked down an alleyway, she was thrown to the floor, banging her head on the concrete. Her rucksack was stolen and she required hospital treatment for her injuries.

Biggs was identified following a extensive police investigation, which discovered CCTV footage from one of the incidents as well as stolen phones and items used during the attack at his home.

Police were able to find his address by analysing phone signals from when Biggs sent the text message to the husband of one of his victim’s.

He was arrested on November 17, 2016, and identified by two of the victims who took part in ID parades. He was charged the following day.

Biggs denied all of the charges against him, but changed his plea to guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, 27 February.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Langton, of the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, who led the investigation, said: "Biggs is a predatory offender who attacked lone women in public, and the attacks seemed to escalate in terms of the violence used.

“These attacks were degrading and terrifying for the victims, who have been incredibly brave in providing us with accounts of what happened to them and descriptions of the suspect.

"We believe that there may potentially be other women that Biggs has attacked, and we would urge anyone who has suffered an attack of this nature and not reported it to police to come forward and speak to officers."

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Biggs should call officers on 020 8733 5033, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.