The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Watch: Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell visits Slough

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell addressed Slough Labour Party members at Wexham Court Parish Hall on Saturday in support of parliamentary hopeful Tan Dhesi.

Speaking at the Norway Drive hall, Mr McDonnell pitched for a society 'where prosperity will be shared by all', calling for higher taxes for corporations and the highest earners.

4.) Firefighters rescue 'intoxicated' man who fell asleep with grill on

Firefighters have issued a warning not to cook after drinking after being called to a kitchen fire in Stratfield Road in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to a smoke filled flat at about 4.15am and kicked down the door.

3.) 19-year-old man suffers stab wound in Burnham assault

A 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his thigh when he was assaulted in Almond Road in Burnham on Saturday night.

The man was walking in the road at about 10pm when he was approached from behind by 'two or three' males.

2.) Jail for ‘predatory’ attacker for string of sexual assaults on lone women

An attacker who carried out a string of ‘terrifying’ sexual assaults which included attacks in Slough and Iver has been jailed for 15 years – and police have said there may be more unreported attacks.

Thomas Biggs, 22, of Wraysbury Drive, West Drayton, carried out attacks on lone women around the West Drayton area.

1.) Police reassure public after reports of boys carrying knives outside school

Police are reassuring the public that there is nothing to support rumours of boys carrying knives near Baylis Court School in Slough yesterday (Monday).

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: "We have been made aware of a message that is in circulation, advising communities that young girls wearing headscarfs were approached by young boys with knives outside Baylis Court girls’ school."