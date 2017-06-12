Appeal to trace missing 54-year-old man from Slough

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing 54-year-old man from Slough.

Steven Dones was last seen in the Cromwell Drive area at about 9am today (Monday).

It is also believed he was in Taplow at about 4am today.

Steven is white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, slim, and has thinning grey hair. At the time he was last seen he was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and black boots.

Investigating officer Inspector Ashley Smith, from Slough police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Steven or someone matching his description.

“We are concerned for Steven’s welfare and so would ask anyone who sees him or Steven if you see this appeal yourself, please come forward to police so we can check you are OK.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.