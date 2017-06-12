Mon, 12
Crash causes tailbacks on M4

Tailbacks on the M4 this morning (Monday) was caused by a crash at about 10am.

Between junctions 5 and 4b on the London-bound carriageway, the crash stranded a car in the second lane.

Nobody was trapped in their cars and firefighters from Langley Fire Station were at the scene for about 45 minutes.

