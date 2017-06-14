The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Gang who targeted vulnerable people jailed for ‘heinous’ crimes

A gang who preyed on elderly and vulnerable people to carry out a series of burglaries, robberies and fraud offences have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years.

Westley Harcup, 39, of Monksfield Way, Slough, Sarah Belcher, 40, of Brammas Close, Slough, and Ruben Smith, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court today (Tuesday).

4.) Pictures & video: The Queen visits Slough to recreate historic train journey

Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip visited Slough train station today (Tuesday) before recreating an historic train journey made by Queen Victoria 175 years ago.

On June 13, 1842, Queen Victoria travelled from Slough to London Paddington along the Great Western Railway (GWR), becoming the first British monarch to travel by train.

3.) Six arrests made during drug raid in Windsor

Police made six arrests during the execution of a drugs warrant in Windsor on Thursday.

Officers carried out a raid in James Street and made arrests for various drug offences.

2.) Police arrest two on suspicion of murder following Colnbrook shooting

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following reports of a man being shot near the Colnbrook bypass in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Armed officers were called to an address near the bypass at about 3.23am and discovered a man in his 40s dead at the scene.

1.) Has the mystery of the Montem mound finally been solved?

A 20-foot high hill in the centre of Slough is actually a rare Anglo-Saxon monument built 1,500 years ago, archaeologists believe.

A team from the University of Reading say the Montem Mound, outside the leisure centre, dates roughly to the same time as famous burial mounds such as Sutton Hoo in Suffolk – between the 5th and 7th centuries.