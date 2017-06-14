Donations wanted in Slough for victims of Grenfell Tower fire

A collection for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire which erupted in West London this morning (Wednesday) is being run in Slough.

One of the organisers, Slough Borough councillor Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea), is calling on residents to donate every day essentials including food and drink, toiletries and baby items.

Cllr Sadiq said: "These people have lost everything including loved ones.

"Some came out of the burning building with only the clothes on their back.

"We urge you all to donate what you can to help."

Drop off points for donations are at 125 Goodman Park, Slough, and at 208 Chadwick Road, off Middlegreen Road in Langley.

Call Cllr Sadiq on 07932 069484 in relation to Chadwick Road drop-offs or call Raabia Akhtar on 075401 39996 for Goodman Park donations.

The deadline for drop-offs is 11am on Saturday.