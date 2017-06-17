Jail for man who targeted medical centre

A man caught stealing from a medical centre in Slough has been sentenced to 32 months in prison.

At around 10am on March 7, 2017, Habib Mujahid-Muslim entered a medical centre in Slough claiming that he had an appointment.

He then asked to use the toilet before entering consultation rooms and stealing personal items from staff.

He stole bank cards and a purse, and then went onto use the cards fraudulently.

33-year-old, Habib, of no fixed abode, was imprisoned for 32 months for one count of burglary, and 12 months for one count of Fraud by false representation.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Habib was arrested in April and pleaded guilty to the offences at Reading Crown Court on May 15, 2017.

He was sentenced at the same court on June 9, 2017.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Edward Elms, of the serious and complex crime team, based at Slough Police station, said: “This case related to a burglary at a medical centre, a place where people come for medical assistance and Mujahid-Muslim stole NHS staff’s belongings and went on to use their cards fraudulently.

“This is a despicable act and I am pleased he has been convicted and will be serving time in prison.

“Thames Valley Police will strive to work to bring offenders to justice in this way, especially for offences such as this which cause a lot of concern and impact to the public.

“I want to thank the staff at the centre and other witnesses and hope this case will encourage others with any information relating to criminality, or witnessing crimes to come forward so that we can work together to reduce crime.”