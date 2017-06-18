Police appeal for information following 'serious assault' in Slough

Two men in their thirties remain critical in hospital following a serious assault in Horton Road, Slough on Saturday night.

At around 10.40pm Thames Valley Police officers attended Welley Road, Horton, Slough, where they found two men who had been assaulted.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Dean Brown of Force CID based at Maidenhead Police station, said: “This was an isolated incident where two men have received serious injuries.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation and we have made a number of arrests.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area whilst our enquiry is ongoing and for reassurance.

“We are asking anyone who might have information in connection with this incident to please call 101.”