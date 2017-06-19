Jail for burglar who stole from NHS staff at medical centre

A 33-year-old man who stole personal items from NHS staff at a Slough medical centre has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Habib Mujahid-Muslim, 33, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 32 months in prison for one count of burglary and to 12 months for one count of fraud by false representation. The sentences will run concurrently.

On March 7, Mujahid-Muslim entered a medical centre in Slough under the pretence that he had an appointment.

He asked to use the toilet and then entered consultation rooms, stealing items belonging to staff members.

He took bank cards and a purse, and later went on to use the cards fraudulently. Police have not said which medical centre in Slough the burglary took place.

Mujahid-Muslim was arrested on April 6 and charged the same day. He pleaded guilty to the offences at Reading Crown Court on May 15 and was sentenced at the same court on Friday, June 9.

Investigating officer, PC Edward Elms, said: “This is a despicable act and I am pleased he has been convicted and will be serving time in prison.

“Thames Valley Police will strive to work to bring offenders to justice in this way, especially for offences such as this which cause a lot of concern and impact to the public.

“I want to thank the staff at the centre and other witnesses and hope this case will encourage others with any information relating to criminality or witnessing crimes to come forward so that we can work together to reduce crime.”