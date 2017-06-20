Mars factory in Slough recalls chocolate over salmonella fears

Galaxy and Maltesers chocolate products made at the Mars factory in Slough are being recalled over fears of a ‘potential presence of salmonella’.

Mars Chocolate UK said it detected the possible presence of salmonella from the ingredients used in making some of its chocolate and has made the decision to voluntarily recall the products.

Galaxy Milk 200g bar, Galaxy Milk 4x42g multipack bars, Galaxy Milk 42g Bar and Galaxy Counters 78g treat bag with best before dates of May 6, 2018, and May 13, 2018, could be affected.

Galaxy Counters 112g pouch, Maltesers Teasers 35g bar and Galaxy Minstrels 118g pouch with best before dates of May 13, 2018, are also included.

The company, based in Dundee Road, said these products should not be eaten but should be reported to customer services. It added the recall is precautionary and no related complaints have been made by customers.

In a statement the chocolate giant said: “We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

“This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected.”

Call 0800 952 0084 with any concerns.