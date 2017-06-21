The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Jail for burglar who stole from NHS staff at medical centre

A 33-year-old man who stole personal items from NHS staff at a Slough medical centre has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Habib Mujahid-Muslim, 33, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 32 months in prison for one count of burglary and to 12 months for one count of fraud by false representation. The sentences will run concurrently.

4.) Track workers jump onto platform to ‘narrowly’ avoid being hit by train

Two railway track workers were forced to jump onto a platform just seconds before a train travelling close to 70mph came down the line at Ascot station, a report has revealed.

The near miss came following a ‘breakdown in the communications’, with the workers clambering off the tracks to escape the train less than three seconds before it passed.

3.) Police shut down Windsor address following suspected drug offences

A property in Windsor has been shut by police following the arrests of six people on suspected drug offences.

Thames Valley Police obtained a closure order against an address in Shenston Court, James Street, after the arrests were made on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A drugs.

2.) Slough volunteers come to aid of Grenfell Tower fire victims

Kindness and humanity was shown by Slough residents who have come to the aid of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in West London.

The tower block blaze erupted on Wednesday and took the lives of at least 79 people.

1.) Police appeal for information following 'serious assault'

Two men in their thirties were taken to hospital following a serious assault in Horton Road on Saturday night.

At about 10.40pm Thames Valley Police officers attended Welley Road, Wraysbury, where they found two men who had been assaulted.