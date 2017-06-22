Slough man charged in connection with Uxbridge Road hit-and-run death

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision on Uxbridge Road which killed a 44-year-old.

Rabiullah Rabi, 32, of Hull Close, Slough, has been charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He is due to appear at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday).

At about 11.25pm on Sunday, December 11, a pedestrian was in the carriageway of the A412 Uxbridge Road in George Green and was struck by at least one vehicle which failed to stop.

The man sadly died and was later identified as Joshua Caddell, of Withycroft in Geroge Green.