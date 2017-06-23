Three charged in connection with Wa-ays Dhaye murder investigation

Three people have been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Slough.

James Barker, 75, of St Hughs Avenue, High Wycombe, Wesley Barker, 40, of Pentlands Road, Slough, and Sophia Corbyn, 47, of Ripley Road, Reading, have each been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

The charges relate to the murder of 18-year-old Wa-ays Dhaye, of Chester Road, Slough, who was killed in Thurston Road as he walked home from Slough Railway Station on August 31, 2015.

All three were arrested on February 28 and charged on May 24. The trio are due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

In May 2016, three teenagers were convicted in relation to the case on charges including murder, manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.