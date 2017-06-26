Police appeal after 13-year-old boy is bitten by dog in park

A 13-year-old boy needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog in Slough on Saturday.

The boy had been playing football in Granville Park at about 6.20pm when he was approached by a dog, believed to be a brindle-coloured Staffordshire bull terrier cross.

The dog, which was not on a lead, jumped up and bit the boy on his left wrist and on his shorts before it was stopped by its owner.

The boy suffered a bite to his left wrist which required hospital treatment.

The dog's owner is described as a black woman in her twenties, of a medium build, with dreadlocks tied in a ponytail. She was wearing a green coat, black t-shirt and black shoes, and was with a child who was wearing a high visibility vest which had 'Daddy's little helper' on it.

Officers want to speak to the dog owner or anyone who witnessed the incident. Contact PC Liddicott at Reading Police Station on 101, quoting incident reference 43170185224.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.