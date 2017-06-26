A rise in reports of mopeds being driven dangerously in Slough has led to a warning for riders by Thames Valley Police.

The force said there were nine reports of mopeds and motorbikes being driven ‘in an anti-social manner’ along paths, canal towpaths, in public parks and through alleyways between June 12 and 18.

Neighbourhood officer PC Timothy Crossman based at Slough Police Station said: “Riding in an anti-social manner is extremely dangerous and could lead to serious injury.

“In many cases the riders are riding at excessive speeds with little or no regard for their own safety or that of members of the public.’’

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.