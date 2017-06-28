Man jailed over death following drug-fuelled bondage sex

A 54-year-old has been jailed for manslaughter by gross negligence following the death of a Slough man after the two had engaged in ‘sexual activity involving restraint and bondage’.

Kevin Adams, 54, of Exmouth Street, Swindon, was found guilty by a jury sitting at Bristol Crown Court on Friday and was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday.

On June 13, 2015, paramedics and police were called to Adams’ home address following the death of 36-year-old Kim Dohoon, who had moved to Slough from South Korea.

Adams was arrested in connection with the death and a post mortem found Mr Dohoon had died as a result of a partially restricted airway and mixed drug intoxication. Adams was later charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.

Detective Chief Inspector Jeremy Carter, of the Brunel Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This was a tragic and needless death of a man described by his work colleagues as an industrious and ambitious person who clearly had a bright future ahead of him.

“Kim had spent the evening at Adams' home address in Swindon where the pair had taken a cocktail of drugs before engaging in sexual activity involving restraint and bondage activity.

“Adams had a responsibility to look after Kim’s welfare and he failed to do so with tragic consequences. The restrains which had been placed on Kim, together with the mixture of drugs both men had taken that evening, proved fatal.

"It was Adams' failure and his care towards Kim which ultimately led to his untimely death.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Kim.”