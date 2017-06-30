Slough Town FC give birthday wishes after dad’s appeal for bullied son goes viral

Slough Town FC has given its birthday wishes to an eight-year-old boy alongside a host of A-list names after his dad’s plea to cheer up his bullied son went viral.

Chris Hope-Smith tweeted yesterday morning to ask famous faces to wish his son Ollie a happy birthday after the youngster had said he felt ‘worthless’ and ‘shouldn’t be here’ ahead of his ninth birthday.

Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) 29 June 2017

In just over 24 hours, the tweet has amassed more than 12,000 retweets and 30,000 likes.

Chris has received birthday messages from celebrities including Russell Crowe, Stormzy and the official account of the England Football Team.

Slough Town passed on their wishes, telling Ollie to have a great day and using the hashtag which came from the appeal, #passonthepositive.

We might not be that famous but... Happy 9th Birthday Ollie, we hope you have a great day! #passonthepositive — Slough Town FC (@sloughtownfc) June 29, 2017

Chris has since tweeted to thank everyone for the overwhelming response. The internet isn’t all bad.