Man suffers burns after being attacked with drain cleaner in Slough

A man has suffered serious burns after a bottle of drain cleaner was thrown at him in Slough.

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted by another man and South Central Ambulance Service was called to a property in Myrtle Crescent at about 7.20pm on Saturday.

The victim suffered serious burns to his face, chest and hands, but was released from hospital yesterday (Sunday) following treatment.

A 43-year-old from Slough has been arrested in relation to the incident and has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rob Gibson, said: “This has been a traumatic experience for the victim and thankfully he is well enough to have been discharged from hospital.

“We would like to reassure the community that this was not believed to be a random attack and it is believed the victim and offender were known to each other. Anyone with any concerns or information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting 1451 1/7.”