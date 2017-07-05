Firefighters given thank you hamper from ‘Slough Muslim community’

A hamper full of goodies and a thank you card has been delivered to firefighters in Slough and Langley by the town’s Muslim community.

The basket of treats included cakes and biscuits while the card paid tribute to the work firefighters do in saving lives.

The card said: “To all the amazing firefighters. Thank you for all you do. Enjoy our small token of gratitude to you.”

It also included a verse from the Quran which said: “And whoever saves one, it as if he saved mankind entirely.”

Crew manager Andy Forster, from Slough Fire Station, said: “Everyone at the station is very appreciative of that because it’s a really nice gesture.”