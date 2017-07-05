The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) New role for controversial former mayor 'a slap in the face'

The appointment of a former mayor, who acted as a character reference for a convicted sex offender in court, as chairman of Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) standards panel has been labelled a ‘slap in the face’.

Cllr Shafiq Chaudhry (Lab, Central) was made chairman of the council’s audit and corporate governance committee at the council’s annual meeting last month.

4.) Jailed woman who stole from Slough charity ordered to pay £40k

A 53-year-old woman who is serving a prison sentence for stealing money from a Slough-based charity has now been ordered to pay back more than £40,000.

Karen Muhammad of Windmill Road, Slough, was given a confiscation order at Reading Crown Court on Friday, June 23.

3.) UPDATE: 10 more guns seized as two men are arrested in Iver

Two more men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of firearms which has seized a total of 89 guns.

At about 5pm on Monday, officers stopped a white van in a pub car park in Iver.

2.) Man suffers burns after being attacked with drain cleaner in Slough

A man has suffered serious burns after a bottle of drain cleaner was thrown at him in Slough.

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted by another man and South Central Ambulance Service was called to a property in Myrtle Crescent at about 7.20pm on Saturday.

1.) Iver address searched during operation which seizes 79 guns

Police officers searched an address in Iver as part of an operation which seized 79 guns this weekend.

A joint investigation between the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Metropolitan Police Service found an importation of firearms was imminent.