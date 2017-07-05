Next announces closure of Slough town centre store

Next has confirmed its store in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre will close in the autumn.
The retailer said the shop is to shut as the store is at the end of its lease and discussions are currently being held with its staff.
It also said the Maidenhead branch will be closing and ‘both areas will be serviced by our store on the Bath Road Retail Park'.
Marks & Spencer announced it will also be quitting Slough town centre at the end of the month, with BHS, Topshop and River Island leaving last year.
