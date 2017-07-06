‘Beloved’ tortoise stolen during burglary in Slough

A ‘beloved’ tortoise which had been with the owner for more than 50 years was taken during a burglary in Slough.

Between 10.30pm on Monday, June 26, and 8.30am on Tuesday, June 27, entry was gained into a shed in the garden of a property in Upton Road.

The tortoise was taken and now Thames Valley Police is appealing for information.

Investigating officer, PC Kimberley Clapson at Slough police station, said: “This has been a distressing incident for the victim who has now lost a beloved pet, and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“If anyone has been offered a tortoise for sale, or if anyone witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the incident, please call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference ‘43170187636’.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.