Two men stabbed in attack in Slough's Salt Hill Park

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in Slough’s Salt Hill Park in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

One suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Between 1am and 2.30am, a group of men were sitting on a skate ramp in the park when another group of three men approached them.

Police say an ‘altercation’ took place and two of the group who had been sitting on the skate ramp were stabbed before the attackers left the park.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in a critical condition.

The other victim, also 24, ran across the park and was found by officers close to the exit to Woodlands Avenue. He was taken to hospital for injuries which were not life-threatening and has since been discharged from hospital.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Deane, from Slough Force CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours.

“The area where the assaults happened is visible from outside the park and I would like to speak to anyone who saw any altercations taking place or anything unusual in the area of the park at around the time.

“Visible patrols are taking place in the area and a scene-watch has been on in the park while officers investigate the circumstances which has since been lifted.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.