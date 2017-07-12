Firefighters praise neighbours following Slough flat fire

A firefighter has praised the ‘fast reactions of neighbours’ after a blaze broke out in a two-storey block of flats in Slough this morning (Wednesday).

At 7.28am crews from Slough and Langley were called to reports of a fire at flats in Furnival Avenue after a neighbour had smelled smoke in their flat and the alarms went off.

On arrival, firefighters found the source of the smoke was a small fire in the bathroom in the property below, which was empty at the time.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel before using equipment to ventilate the property.

Crews were at the scene for about two hours, with the fire damage mostly limited to the bathroom and smoke affecting other areas of the home.

Station manager Michael Humphreys who attended the incident, said: “Thanks to the fast reactions of neighbours and our firefighters, the damage in these flats was contained before it put lives at risk.

“This incident also highlights the importance of having working smoke alarms in your property. In this case they provided an early warning system, which the neighbours were able to act upon quickly and effectively, by calling 999.”