Tortoise stolen in burglary anonymously returned to its owner

Luke Matthews

Reporter:

Luke Matthews

A ‘beloved’ tortoise which was stolen from its owner during a burglary has been anonymously returned to its owner.

The tortoise, which had been with the owner for more than 50 years, was returned home last week and appears to be unharmed.

The pet was taken between 10.30pm on Monday, June 26, and 8.30am on Tuesday, June 27, from a home in Upton Road, Slough.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal.

