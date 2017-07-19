The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Firefighters offer safety advice after Langley washing machine fire

A washing machine fire was dealt with by firefighters from Slough on Saturday morning.

They were called to a house in Bridgewater Court, Langley at about 11.30am by the homeowner.

4.) Trial date set for man arrested in connection with Colnbrook shooting

A 48-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated burglary in connection with a fatal shooting near Colnbrook bypass last month.

Armed officers were called to an address at about 3.23am on Monday, June 12 and discovered a man dead at the scene.

3.) Chaska restaurant in Cippenham 'gutted' by fire

A restaurant in Cippenham was ‘gutted’ when a fire broke on Sunday.

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to Chaska in Bath Road at about 11.30pm.

2.) Eight people taken to hospital after 'unknown substance' sprayed into house

Police are reassuring the public that an incident in Britwell on Sunday was not an acid attack.

Officers were called to a house in Skydmore Path at 5.19pm to reports an ‘unknown substance’ was sprayed into the property by a man.

1.) Sophie, Countess of Wessex opens Royal Windsor Summer Show

Sophie, Countess of Wessex officially opened the Royal Windsor Summer Show on Saturday morning.

The countess cut the ribbon for the event, which is organised by the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society and takes place at St George's School in Windsor Castle.